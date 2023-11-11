Letter | Minister’s crime experience

By Letter Writer

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga had the most horrible experience of her life when she and her bodyguards were held at gunpoint in the early hours of last Monday morning by two armed robbers on the N3 between Vosloorus and Heidelberg.

She must have thought it was the end of her life. The robbers did not harm them but searched the car, took the guns and other items.

The minister must have been traumatized. You have to feel sorry for her. I am sure she had never expected to be a victim of crime. Her well- paid, heavily armed bodyguards were found to be of little help.

The minister’s experience has become big news in the country and shows how ruthless criminals have become.

Brazen gunmen also attacked two motorists on the N2 north coast recently, spraying bullets at the vehicles like in a crime movie.

The country is like the wild west, overrun by lawless criminals. No one is safe in the country, not even a minister with her bodyguards.

But who is to blame for the country’s high crime rate?

It’s your government, ma’am, that has let loose the criminals to run wild across the country, killing and terrorizing thousands of victims every year.

The government doesn’t care about the safety of citizens as long as its own live behind high security walls and travel with heavily armed bodyguards in blue-light convoys.

But the attack on the transport minister shows that the criminals are always one step ahead.

It may sound callous, but more attacks on government officials may see a change in our criminal justice system.

So could the minister’s traumatic ordeal on the N3 be a wake call to the ANC to have a rethink on the country’s crime-friendly laws?

I doubt it. The ANC is stuck in a rut. It would rather spend millions more beefing up its own security. A selfish lot.

T. Markandan