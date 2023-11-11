Letter | Response to David Saks

By Siyabonga Sikhakhane

David Saks, associate director SA Jewish Board of Deputies, writes disparagingly, dismissing, with “disgust and contempt” my views and those of “South African Jews for a Free Palestine”, and all others who condemn Israel’s callous daily destruction of hospitals, schools, refugee camps, rendering thousands of innocent citizens homeless and destitute (The Witness, November 9).

ALSO READ | Letters | The occupation of Palestine

Accusing critics of the Jewish state of levelling “obscene and defamatory charges of genocide, ethnic cleansing, apartheid and war crimes”, seemingly unaware of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa declaring Israel an apartheid state, and the International Criminal Court currently investigating war crimes and genocide in Gaza — amongst a growing clamour of international condemnation.

Last week Steven Friedman, public commentator, political scientist and research professor at the University of Johannesburg, published a Facebook summary of his latest book, Good Jew, Bad Jew: Racism, Anti-Semitism and the Assault on Meaning, published by Wits University Press.

ALSO READ | Letters | Party’s ‘true nature’ exposed

Friedman points out that it is hard to understand why Israel is often called “the only democracy in the Middle East… Democracies don’t declare themselves the property of one ethnic group only.

They do not deny millions of people under their control basic rights because they belong to the “wrong” group.

They do not ignore election results when they disapprove of the winner.

This is precisely what the Israeli state did when Hamas won the Palestinian elections two decades ago (which, with a constant refusal to heed Hamas requests to negotiate, is one reason for the horrors which began on October 7).

He also draws attention to the fact that “some of the firmest supporters of the Israeli state are white supremacists or right wingers who express very old prejudices against Jews.

They include Trump, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and Hungarian President Viktor Orban.

Support for the Israeli state has become as central to the extreme right’s beliefs as doubting democracy or labelling immigrants.”

This, he says, “explains why millions of Palestinians are … bearing the costs imposed on them by Europe’s prejudices and their vehicle in the Middle East.”

Saks’ abhorrence expressed so virulently against all critics of current Israeli actions against the Palestinians, would be more appropriately directed at the actions of the Netanyahu-led Israeli Defence Force, daily attempting to defend the indefensible.

Alleyn Diesel