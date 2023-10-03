Letters | Army must be called in to deal with criminals

By Letter Writer

The purpose of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is to ensure the integrity of South Africa’s borders and to protect its citizens in a time of war.

South Africa is today in a state of war, not from outside its borders, but from internal sources — the country is involved in a war against criminals who seem to wield great power and influence.

The ordinary law-abiding citizen in South Africa faces physical peril from various sources almost every day.

ALSO READ | Another murder and robbery suspect arrested in Imbali

I quote just a few examples reported almost daily in our media: kidnapping, hijacking, cash in transit robberies, murder, house breaking, dangerous driving, and the lack of essential services as a result of infrastructure being stolen or vandalised.

When a country is under attack the army, air-force and navy are deployed to defend its people.

Surely it is now time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare war on the criminals, and to deploy various SANDF units to support our police?

ALSO READ | SA on the verge of being named the cybercrime capital of Africa

Their task would be to crack down and break the power of the highly organised criminal cartels that are making life such a misery for so many people.

The war against criminals must be won as South Africa must be taken back; we simply cannot afford to become a mafia state.

R. W. STARMER

Pietermaritzburg