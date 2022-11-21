Letters | Restore the railways and save lives

Janice Whitelaw

The transport system in South Africa is in a state of turmoil — infrastructure is non-existent, resulting in bad road surfaces, blocked drains and overcrowded highways.

In days of old, I clearly remember the South African Railways (SAR)being prominent in the transport industry.

ALSO READ | Transnet protesters asked to stop damaging infrastructure

My father and grandfathers worked for the SAR.

I remember goods being delivered at sidings, with trains laden with cement, maize, sugar, etc.

According to Wikipedia: “Rail transport in South Africa is an important element of the country’s transport infrastructure.

“All major cities are connected by rail, and South Africa’s railway system is the most highly developed in Africa. The South African rail industry is publicly owned.”

If I look at the above, we should not be having all the road accidents that we are having.

The roads between Pietermaritzburg and Hilton, and the North and South coasts, have become death traps.

Why are there so many trucks on the road? Clearly because our rail transport is non-existent due to theft and vandalism.

Bring back the good old rail transport system and save lives.

Susan Simkiss

Cleland