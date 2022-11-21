Letters | Tree bylaw

Janice Whitelaw

The article: “ Hefty fines for cutting down trees” (The Witness, November 2), beggars belief.

While it is understandable that there is a law, the bylaw, with consequences for errant residents, is a draconian law, a “money spinner” for councils.

For starters, municipalities are never seen to fulfil this function, except in times of storm damage.

Where there are overhead electricity lines, and there are trees, tragedy is bound to strike at some time. Who is responsible for trimming these trees?

Is it Eskom or the municipalities? or in the case of telephone lines, is it Telkom?

And are these entities also subjected to the red tape of obtaining permission?

As almost always nothing gets done, it is left to residents to do what’s best for the safety of the community. And get fined!

We’ve seen the carnage: cars, houses crushed, people injured, etc., due to no action.

More often than not, conservationists go trim the verges, pathways and trees.

And get fined!

Anthony Timms

Cramond