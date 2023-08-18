Letters | Fuel crisis: Change needed.

By Letter Writer

This letter should frighten every person in South Africa. We are facing a massive fuel increase next month, and it’s all due to the weak rand against the dollar and the outrageous increase in crude oil prices.

But that’s not the worst part. South Africa no longer has fuel reserves, thanks to our government’s selling of them.

ALSO READ | Update | No injuries after burning car crashed into petrol station

This is going to hit the poorest and most vulnerable in our society the hardest, as food and public transport costs skyrocket. And let’s not forget about the inflation rate and interest rates going up too.

It’s a complete disgrace that we produce our own fuel through coal, yet we’re forced to pay more than neighboring countries for the same fuel sold by Sasol. This is unacceptable and a sure by-product of electing a useless government.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, we’re being held hostage by the international fuel cartel. Did you know that we buy crude oil in U.S. dollars, not in rands?

ALSO READ | Fuel price hikes expected in August

The U.S. is using the dollar to devalue world currencies, except for western countries, and we’re stuck paying a higher price for fuel.

The Brics summit is coming up, and it’s time for our government to step up and lead proposals to buy oil in another currency. If our current suppliers refuse, we should have no qualms about moving to other suppliers, like Russia and Iran. It’s the only way to break the cartel and make fuel affordable for all.

It’s time for our government to take action and stop burdening South Africans with unaffordable fuel prices.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Northbury Secondary teacher’s car allegedly petrol bombed by pupil

Let’s also avoid being a nation of complainers who don’t act — as elections are looming, we should demand from political parties what their plans are to cut fuel prices and inflation.

If they don’t provide them, then give them the boot and not the vote.



Visvin Redd, Durban