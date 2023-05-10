Letter | A sterling job

By Witness Reporter

The Witness has published many of my letters, most of them critical of our government.

Some weeks ago, I was involved in a motor accident so experienced, first-hand, the journey of an accident victim.

It occurred to me that I should share my story with a wider audience.

It was a long journey: about seven hours from the moment of the accident to my finding myself in a surgical ward at Netcare St Anne’s hospital.

I am full of praise for all those through whose hands I passed, from the tow-truck driver to the paramedics, the overworked nurses and doctors in casualty, the radiologist and, finally, the nurses in the ward.

All these people, without exception, were warm, caring and efficient, absolutely professional.

So, although SA is in a mess, and resources plundered, the people on the ground are doing a sterling job.

Suzanne Cope

Pelham