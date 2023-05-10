Letter | Choosing integrity or arrogance?

By Witness Reporter

I was brought up to respect parents, elders, doctors, ministers, the police and even some politicians.

While they were not always right, our respect was almost automatic until proven unwarranted.

It now seems that many of the people in power have replaced integrity with arrogance, bluster and anger.

If a “mistake” is made it is flatly denied and blamed on anything or anyone but themselves, and those pointing out “mistakes” are attacked on many fronts.

Sadly, I no longer trust the government or its agencies. I’m not interested in listening to more wild promises, lies and distortions.

Many of us were fooled by the apartheid government, but thought that the time of hypocrisy and deceit was now over.

Our current leaders repeatedly say, “things will improve from tomorrow”, but tomorrow never comes and things remain broken.

I am no longer interested in “turnaround strategies” and the like.

I want simple, reasonable, sensible statements, not impossible promises.

Despite this, there are still many good people out there.

Next year, I will think carefully and vote for those who have shown some degree of accountability, decency and integrity.

Scotty Kyle

Pietermaritzburg