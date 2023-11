By Letter Writer

The recent disruption of a Christian prayer meeting for Israel, held in Cape Town, must be unreservedly condemned by all.

Pro- Palestinian supporters marched unhindered in Cape Town on November 11, but then ambushed and disrupted a peaceful prayer meeting for Israel held the very next day.

This intolerance by a certain sector of the population, against the right of Christians to gather peacefully to pray, must be noted and despised.

Leslie Chetty

Pietermaritzburg