Letters | Israel-Gaza war

By Letter Writer

The war between Hamas and Israel will not have a winner, and both sides have suffered a large number of casualties.

Hamas’ attack on innocent civilians at a music concert was totally unacceptable and was strongly condemned by Western countries as a planned terrorist attack.

Thus commenced Israel’s aerial bombardment and ground invasion of Gaza, which are acts of state terrorism.

The Biden administration in the U.S. gave Israel carte blanche and full support regarding Gaza, leading to the indiscriminate killing of about 11 000 innocent civilians, which included 4 500 children.

The Biden administration eventually changed course, and Biden changed his rhetoric and called for a humanitarian pause and certain conditions to be put in place after the world viewed the atrocities.

Some injured people reportedly had to have surgery without anaesthetic due to a lack of medical supplies.

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, who is a populist leader, is fighting for his political career and is hoping that his war cabinet will return him to power in the next election.

In order to find a lasting solution in this region the warring factions, Hamas and Israel, should address the Oslo Accord and use the document as a precedent to a genuine solution. The supposed annihilation of Hamas in Gaza is beyond my comprehension — today Hamas is [the focus] in the region of Gaza, tomorrow Tehran, and in the distant future, Damascus or Doha.

In conclusion, the United Nations must find a lasting solution to this humanitarian crisis in the war-torn region of Gaza.

Deena Padayachee

Hayfields