Letters | Killing of police officers

By Letter Writer

It was with much regret and sadness that I learnt recently of the senseless and ruthless killing of police officers in KwaZulu-Natal.

The first was last week when, after an argument with someone, the police officer was disarmed and shot dead in Oribi Road.

The second was on Sunday night, when a sergeant, responding to an armed robbery, was shot and killed by robbers fleeing from the Pavilion mall in Durban.

What loss of life. This highlights the state of lawlessness that exists in our so-called democratic rainbow nation.

The SAPS must ensure that both cases are investigated thoroughly and watertight cases are presented to court for conviction and appropriate sentencing.

Unfortunately, it is the time of the year when crime is on the increase. Law enforcement and rapid response officers must exercise greater caution when approaching or responding to these scenes.

In addition, legislators must give serious thought to amending the laws regarding the punishment of criminals who show no respect for the life of our law enforcement officers.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. May their souls RIP. We salute you, Sirs. Thank you for paying the ultimate price.

I urge the National Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola, to consider awarding posthumous medals of bravery to the families of the deceased.

Logan Govender

Pietermaritzburg