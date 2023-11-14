Letters | Stop the hate and work together

By Letter Writer

Hate. Such an ugly word. One wonders how many wars have begun, and some never ended, because of hate.

The EFF makes no secret of its hate. Julius Malema seems threatened by a very small minority of whites whom he perceives as the oppressors.

The reality is that the oppressors are those who run our country, a government he helped put in power.

They have stolen from the people, destroyed facilities that provided essential services, and caused the collapse of almost every municipality through corruption and mismanagement, while enriching themselves at the expense of the people they serve.

The spin-off from this is massive unemployment, crime and brutality. Hate leads to a loss of humanity.

If only we could acknowledge the importance of setting differences aside and working together.

It took a win by our rugby Springboks to unite us all and wipe hate off the map.

It was a euphoric moment of joy. Yet Malema continues in his efforts to divide us all as he wriggles uncomfortably with the proof that when we work together miracles can happen. What a hypocrite.

He swans around in his luxury car sporting his expensive watch and designer clothing, sprouting hate speech.

He professes to represent the poor and disadvantaged, but what does he do that is constructive?

Grow up, Malema. We are tired of your rhetoric.

Put away your gloves and join us in a mission to work together for the benefit of all.

Pixie van Heerden

Hilton