Letter | Taking advantage of high interest

The high interest rates have squeezed the working class to live from hand to mouth.

Regrettably, bankers are not friends of the working class and they use a deeply exploitive system to control wealth.

Like the capitalist, banks are profit-driven institutions that charge maximum interest on loans in order to accumulate vast sums of wealth.

Will increasing interest rates bring down inflation or does it just hurt the less privileged households?

Until a more sustainable, egalitarian and non-exploitive money lending system is designed, I would like to suggest to the minister of finance and the governor of the SARB to use the sin tax model.

Loans to finance basic necessities of life, such as education for children, a home or a simple vehicle, should not attract interest.

The purchase of luxury items, such as holidays and palatial homes, must attract high interest rates.

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg