Letters | A bun fight

So a recent eThekwini council meeting collapsed due to no attendance.

This is typical of how the councils function.

nothing is achieved, it’s just a bun fight.

And if, for example, the DA has a good idea (or anyone who the anc doesn’t agree with), it’s simply a case of calling for a vote of no confidence.

As in the case of recent ANC elective meetings, they degenerate into violence — and these are people who were looking for positions within the nec, etc.

This behaviour filters down to the councils and nothing but chaos is achieved, with cronyism and party affiliation the only rule of the day, and communities not even part of the equation.

As an aside, can someone of meaningful authority remind our esteemed mayor that he is in fact not the master of all he surveys.

At the end of the day he is a civil servant, at the service of the people, and in terms of his blue-light brigade and security, etc., who is he afraid of?!

Let’s scrap the word “democracy” from our governing system, it does not exist.

Roland Fisher

Durban