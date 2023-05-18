Letters | A last binge?

By Witness Reporter

Now the end is near.

It isn’t as if the government didn’t know that Eskom was going to go bust — a phenomenal R250 billion has been set aside as a relief package, and it is not the first such bailout.

Similar “gift” packages have also been given to other parastatals, which turned out to be nothing more than exercises to milk treasury for personal gain.

One wonders, is this similar to what the National Party did when it knew that squaring up to the ANC in the 1994 elections was going to be one-sided, and so there was wholesale looting of gold and cash on the eve of the historic handover?

Is the ANC fearing a possible loss in the 2024 poll, and so is securing its future by binging for possibly the last time?

One wonders.

We really are in the dark (pun intended) with all these ANC capers.

A. R. Modak

Johannesburg