Letters | A world gone mad

By Letter Writer

I have just spent a week at a hospital (as a visitor) where I witnessed the desperate, scrambled defence of a few good men and women trying to save the life of one person.

At the same time, in a hospital across the world, a few mad people launch a missile, killing nearly 500 people.

The “world in unison” is an illusion, a pipe dream, a mere song.

ALSO READ | Letters | End Israeli occupation of Palestine

It may have an affect in the sports arena at certain times for a short period, but overall it’s a world gone mad.

I am done crying.

My heart is empty.

Yet, the tears keep on coming, seeing all the images of a world at war on the news every night.

ALSO READ | What we know about Israel’s war with Hamas

I thank the good Lord every day for a country like South Africa, for a government like ours, where we still have a few good men and women left.

Itchy fingers in comparison to trigger-happy fingers is a small price to pay in a world deprived of all sanity.

Anthony Timms

Cramond