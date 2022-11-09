Letters | Absolutely brilliant

Witness Reporter

The “Opinions” in The Witness of November 2, are astounding: I agree wholeheartedly with Sharika Regchand’s “Let them be carefree years.”

And Quinton Pascoe’s “Opinion” is quite terrifying — where and oh when, are enough teachers with such skills to be found?

Nobody told me about Reggio Emilia philosophy, which is innovative and inspiring.

Oh dear, how ignorant I feel!

They did not even tell me about “collaborative learning” or “analysing synthesis”, but I got there, I made it.

Me, myself, plus hard work, lived and succeeded pretty much on common sense alone.

If I don’t know what I need to know, I find out. So much still to learn.

Letters from Saeed, Timms, Ball and Araie are also brilliant, but who listens? Nobody but the Good Lord.

Sarah Pennington

Hilton