Letters | Action in uMngeni

Like the Zanu-PF Youth League in Zimbabwe, the ANC Youth League is nothing more than a militant action group charged with tackling issues that the mother party would not like to dirty its hands on in case by doing so it would dirty its hallowed reputation.

Double standards at their best.

Instead of trying to bring down the mayor of the most well-run municipality in KZN — where services are actually delivered, unlike Msunduzi and Durban and many others where the wheels have fallen off completely under the ANC — the ANC youth league would be better advised to concentrate on real matters that will impact them and their brothers and sisters in the near future, such as finding jobs in an economy that has been wrecked by an ANC government over the past 30 years.

The ANC Youth League must be reminded that in 1994, the ANC was handed on a platter, a functioning state with the most efficient and cheapest electricity producer in the world, a vibrant manufacturing and industrial sector, a thriving mining sector and a functioning railways and harbour system.

In less than 30 years all of this has been destroyed by the ANC, mainly as a result of cadre deployment.

This is what the youth league should be concerning itself with because as a result of this collapse, the youth in South Africa will not find jobs unless they are hoping to become cadres in our failed government institutions.

It is truly alarming that the ANC youth league is trying it’s best to bring down one mayor in KZN who is doing a great job heading up a functioning municipality, a rare entity among all the other dysfunctional and bankrupt ANC councils in KZN. Just read the auditor-general’s latest report.

The real reason for all this storm in a teacup is that the ANC in KZN is getting desperate ahead of the 2024 elections as the electorate is finally waking up and this is worrying to the party.

The gravy train may finally be running out of steam.

A. L. NORMAN

Howick