Letters | Affirmative action has brought the country to its knees

Witness Reporter

The issue of BBEE has raised its ugly head once again.

I don’t think it is an exaggeration to say that affirmative action is responsible for the collapse of our economy.

It was madness to think that after never being allowed to partake in government, the ANC could contemplate running the country without previous experience or expertise.

Instead of phasing in the takeover by employing competent people with potential who would work alongside experienced employees until they were ready to take control, the ANC filled positions with cadres who had no idea what they were up against.

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – AUGUST 15: Dirk Herman, Pik Botha and Rabelani Dagada at Lynnbridge Mall on August 15, 2013, in Pretoria, South Africa. Botha and Dagada spoke about Affirmative Action and the negative aspects surrounding it. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Herman Verwey)



Suddenly they found themselves in control of vast sums of money, raised their own salaries to unrealistic heights, and helped themselves to what was left.

The reality is that AA enriched a small percentage of ANC loyalists overnight and left the vast majority worse off than before.

It is hardly surprising that as a result every state-owned enterprise has collapsed and municipalities are bankrupt and unable to provide basic services.

Affirmative Action in theory was well meant, but in practice has brought the country to its knees.

Not only has corruption become endemic, but sadly AA did nothing to further race relations. On the contrary, we are in many ways more divided than before.

The tragedy with Eskom began right after 1994, when incompetent people were put in charge and the looting and lack of management took hold.

Don’t blame André de Ruyter.

He was landed with an ever-worsening crisis exacerbated by the very citizens he is trying to help … those who vandalise, steal electricity, steal cables and blow up sub-stations.

Blame them.

Blame those who milked the system for the past two decades and caused the massive debt incurred.

Pixie van Heerden

Hilton