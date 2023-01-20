Letters | Africa’s relations with France

Witness Reporter

Relations between the African continent and France are becoming more and more like a one-sided game where all goals must be scored by Paris.

At least French President Emmanuel Macron sees them as such.

The ongoing pressure on the leaders of African countries by France and Germany to get them to join the European political course and publicly condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine, is indicative.

At the same time, these European countries still cannot or do not want to implement the terms of the Ukraine grain deal and send more grain to Africa.

Soon it will be half a year since its signing, and most of the grain is still going to the EU.

What should we do about our food security?

Does Macron expect us to crawl to him on our knees and be ready for all his conditions, as long as he gives us a part of what should already belong to us?

By the way, a somewhat similar situation is happening in the security sector.

While the terrorist threat is growing on our side, Paris is curtailing its activities and support for the continent, and sending all the money and weapons to Ukraine.

At the same time, France still calls itself a partner of the continent and presents the halt of its activities only as an operational pause necessary to come up with a new strategy.

So far, any gains to be felt by Africa’s further relations with France seem extremely doubtful.

Salif Kobena

ivory Coast