Letters | Against unisex toilets at schools

Witness Reporter

The Department of Basic Education is proposing to introduce unisex toilets in schools, meaning they can be used by all regardless of gender.

This will lead to unnecessary challenges for the teenage years when values, morals and best practices are needed the most.

Where has this idea about having mix-gender toilets in public spaces come from?

I would really urge everyone to speak out against such an illogical proposal.

ALSO READ | Proposal for gender-free bathrooms and unisex school uniforms

This ill-advised move will endanger the well-being, health and privacy of pupils who may feel unsafe using mixed-sex toilets.

This is not in the best interests of the pupils as it could create an uncomfortable situation for them and increase social ills.

For example, in schools where urinals are placed for males, females could feel awkward to walk past the boys while they are on their way to the toilet.

Moreover, this dangerous idea could create a breeding ground for sexual predators and be home to other crimes against young girls.

Furthermore, including mixed-sex toilets in schools could affect the mental and physical health of pupils.

If forced to use such toilets, pupils could run the risk of picking up health issues such as dehydration, bladder, stomach and bowel problems owing to them not using the toilet timeously.

While it could be argued that unisex toilets are in line with the Constitution and Bill of Rights, I do not think this is a judicious vision.

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg