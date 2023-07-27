Letters | ANCWL’s ageing leadership

By Letter Writer

Congratulations to Sisisi Tolashe for her election as president of the ANC Women’s League recently.

She beat Thembeka Mchunu and Bathabile Dlamini to win by a convincing margin.

Born on December 21, 1959, she is older than her predecessor Dlamini and a known backer of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

As we all know, these positions are a means to get into Parliament and cabinet, should the party win general elections.

However, it is becoming increasingly worrisome that senior citizens are taking up these positions and younger voices are being silenced.

If one looks at the elected leaders of the party’s women’s league one would be forgiven for believing these elections were for the senior citizens’ league.

The saying that parliament has become an old-age home for elderly ANC politicians who cannot find

employment elsewhere is proving to be true.

The ages of the people who serve on the ANC benches in Parliament are quite alarming.

While it is important to not insult senior citizens, we need to acknowledge that their day in modern politics has passed.

Tolashe, for instance, is little known.

I am not aware of any significant contributions she has made to the women’s struggle in this country.

She once served as executive mayor of the embattled Enoch Mgijima local municipality in the Eastern Cape and was an anti-apartheid activist.

She now serves in cabinet as a deputy minister in the Presidency where she has made little obvious input.

This raises questions about her relevance in a party that’s battling to survive with its worn-out struggle credentials and ageing leaders.

It seems that young leaders within the ANC will never emerge.

They will remain as ignorant voting fodder to keep these seniors in parliament.

The party needs fresh ideas, new energy, and to be able to attract younger people if it wishes to remain a formidable force in modern-day politics.

The youth of today have different challenges to those of yesterday.

Thus we need leadership that understands the dynamics of the new age.

The ANC seems to be ignoring legitimate criticism of its ageing members of Parliament.

The fact that these members are becoming irrelevant in modern-day politics is a matter of grave concern.

The ANC is at a crossroads in its history, and unless drastic measures are taken to bring in vibrant and dynamic leaders, it will soon find itself in the dustbin of history.

Furthermore, it is alarming that Dina Pule (63), the controversial former minister of communications

who was removed following an internal ANC investigation into allegations of corruption, was elected as

deputy secretary-general of the women’s league.

This indicates that all our criticism concerning the decline of the ANC and abuse of power among its

leaders, in the eyes of ordinary South Africans, has fallen on deaf ears.

It is hard to imagine how things will change in this context.

In conclusion, there seems to be no chance that the ANC will return to its former glory as it does not take seriously the call for fresh and vibrant leadership that understands the dynamics of the modern age and is willing to move with the times.

If these recycled leaders keep getting elected into leadership positions, there is no hope for the ANC.

Visvin Reddy

ADeC leader

Durban