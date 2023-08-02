Letters | Assassination of councillors

By Letter Writer

The escalating number of assassinations of councillors is making many people wonder what the world is coming to.

The most recent murder was that of NFP councillor Ntombenhle Mchunu (75), whose one grandchild of four years old was critically injured in the attack.

We are subjected to the usual government platitudes: “a heinous crime”, and ”the police must leave no stone unturned”. The only missing one is that “the attackers will face the full might of the law”.

In fairness, a person of 75 years old should be enjoying their retirement and not facing the stress and obligations of being a councillor.

Surely there should be an age consideration when standing for public office?