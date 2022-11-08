Letters | Attack must be condemned

Janice Whitelaw

The unwarranted ruthlessness shown to former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is truly unacceptable and needs to be condemned.

The cowardly attack on Khan, besides being undemocratic and cold-hearted, was unIslamic.

There is no reason to become vulgar or violent, for that matter, when dealing with opposing views or ideological differences.

The attack on Khan violated the fundamental beliefs of the Islamic way of life.

Islam is based on the principles of monotheism, servant and accountable leadership, of spreading good, forbidding evil and helping the less privileged, and therefore violence has no place in the life of a Muslim.

Hence, this act of violence towards Khan in Pakistan, land of the pure or noble people, is uncomfortable to me as a Muslim.

Individuals may differ in their willingness to support a political party or to be involved in politics, or may have some political grievances, but these personal sentiments do not justify violence between competing parties.

A person’s choice of political party is a personal matter and naturally each individual should be given the freedom to find their own footpath in elections or politics.

Intimidation, bullying, murder and bloodshed do not bode well for human, universal or democratic values.

Promoting peace, stability, human rights and social justice must always be the priority in life in order to build a better life for all.

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg