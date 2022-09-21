Letters | AU has done little for the people

Witness Reporter

It was good to note that Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor finally voiced some criticism of Russia for its appalling so-called “war” against Ukraine.

ALSO READ | US, South Africa move closer after Ukraine war

I also agree with her comment to U.S. President Joe Biden about his predecessor, on the crude and ill-mannered expression of his opinion. However, he had a point: One need only consider the calibre of most of the representatives of the AU over the years — ruthless, autocratic rulers who did virtually nothing for their people.

ALSO READ | SA’s ties with Russia and China ‘to top US agenda’

Instead, they built themselves sumptuous palaces, hoarded millions of dollars in overseas banks and entrenched themselves in power for decades by underhand means and violence against any opposition. The AU has done virtually nothing to help the countries of Africa prosper. It has just proved to be a talk shop for self-important people. And African rulers continue to fail their people.

I truly believed, when the apartheid government was defeated, that South Africa would escape this fate.

Sadly, the ANC government has proved to be no better than any other African regime. I am sure I need say no more.

Suzanne Cope

Pelham