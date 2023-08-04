Letters | Banyana make history

By Letter Writer

They did it and in dramatic style, too!

Our girls beat the Azzurri and qualify for the last 16 in the World Cup for the first time ever.

With spirit and determination they came from one-nil down, levelled at 2-2 and then went on to beat the Italians by 3-2 in the dying minutes of the game.

What a stunning World Cup thriller it was.

ALSO READ | Bellissima Banyana!

Ranked a lowly 54th in the world, Banyana Banyana did not beat just any team in the world but a foot-balling nation, the much-fancied Italians.

There was much jubilation in the Banyana Banyana camp.

They had made history — for the first time ever, an SA national soccer team is through to the last 16 in the Soccer World Cup.

The girls and not the boys, had done it!

Victory was all the sweeter as August is women’s month.

In our male-dominated and sexist society, the down-trodden women, often sexually abused and physically beaten up by men, have earned much respect.

Now they face the mighty Dutch and go into the match as underdogs.

But the victory against the Italians has surely given them a much-needed boost before Sunday’s crucial match.

ALSO READ | Our viewpoint | SA women’s national

It is a daunting task as they will not only face the ninth-ranked team in the world but also the fanatical orange army.

But the odds against them may just lift their spirits and enable them to upset the Dutch.

All of South Africa will be rooting for Banyana Banyana on Sunday.

A victory against the Dutch will lift the country like never before from the political and economic morass we find ourselves in during the middle of winter.

It will certainly put Bafana Bafana to shame.

Go girls, go, and show us you are made of much sterner stuff than the boys.

T. Markandan

kloof