Letters | Be afraid

“I thank you, boys; stay strong and do not be afraid of white people.

“They no longer have power, their project of apartheid is over.”

The above is a comment allegedly made at the recent ANC NEC meeting by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to two black teenage boys, following an incident at a swimming pool.

In fact, he should have told the boys that they should be afraid (not of white people, but generally) because, according to official crime statistics (released recently by Minister Bheki Cele) there are on average 70 murders committed every day in South Africa.

