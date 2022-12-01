Letters | Beware heavy dam overflows

Janice Whitelaw

Many parts of the country are experiencing heavy rainfall which has result in dams overflowing heavily.

Recently, the Department of Water and Sanitation had to release bulk water at some of the dams as part of safety measures.

Water was released through the sluice gates to ease the pressure on dams.

This is a call to communities that live near dams, as well as in low-lying areas, to be cautious when water is released.

The heavy flows tend to cause flash floods downstream and in nearby low-lying areas.

Communities are also encouraged to stay away from bridges and areas where there is a heavy flow of water.

Motorists are advised not to attempt crossing flooding roads or bridges.

Traditional healers and church members going to rivers, streams, etc., for spiritual purposes, also need to ensure that the water levels are at an acceptable level and will not endanger fellow members.

Marcus Monyakeni

Communications

Water and Sanitation

Free State