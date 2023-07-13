Letters | Big sporting events not on SABC

By Letter Writer

The Women’s Soccer World Cup games begin on July 28, and our soccer players will be competing at the highest level against the world’s best.

Our sportswomen have honoured all South Africans, yet most people will not be able to see on SABC TV sports channels, their heroines competing at the Soccer World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

This applies to the Netball World Cup in Cape Town as well.

Both the soccer and netball world cups are on from mid-July to mid-August. these sporting events would be an absolute treat for sport enthusiasts countrywide, if they could watch them.

In my opinion, a special concession should be made by SABC TV Sport to televise these games so that those who cannot afford the pay channels, can watch them.

Fan parks are non-existent as most of the municipalities are bankrupt.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, SABC and big businesses should fund the wider broadcasting of these events.

Our pensioners and the unemployed cannot even listen to radio commentary on the games because of the absence of such.

Recently, the Comrades Marathon also could not be viewed on SABC TV.

Many special sporting events come to mind — the July horse race, the Dusi Canoe Marathon and Wimbledon tennis — which were watched on SABC TV sport channels, and they brought families and friends together.

Everyone enjoyed the social cohesion, the beer and the braai.

South Africa’s sports development programme is very challenging.

Our youth must be able to view these world-class sporting events free of charge.

Such events would have a positive influence on our youth and encourage possible careers in sport.

Deena Padayachee

Hayfields