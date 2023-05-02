Letters | Billing: Tired of Msunduzi’s heavy handedness

By Witness Reporter

Residents, unlike businesses, remain confused about the unilaterally imposed double billing system (The Witness, April 28).

In the meeting with business and ratepayers, the municipality emphasized that bills due on May 15 which are not settled, will see the ratepayers disconnected.

If this is the bullish stance of Msunduzi Municipality, why then were we furnished with e-mail addresses to direct our requests to be billed on the last day of the month?

We now know that the municipality was acting in bad faith and is continuing along that path, showing a total disregard for the very people it relies upon to fill its coffers.

In The Witness (April 20), South African Local Government Association’s (Salga) provincial chairperson Thami Ntuli said that the double billing system, “seemed like an unfair system, especially as it wasn’t communicated with residents”.

What is vexing, is that Salga has the authority to intervene as Ntuli stated that consultation was mandatory.

The new system is procedurally flawed and Salga is aware of the unilateral decision Msunduzi took.

A procedurally flawed system can never be used to disconnect residents.

It is incumbent on Salga to send the municipality back to the residents to consult fully and explain the new policy.

We are tired of having high-handed and illegal decisions shoved onto us.

The poor are being shown no pity by the bloodsucking Msunduzi Municipality.

Any disconnection after May 15, will be illegal.

JAY JUGWANTH

Northdale