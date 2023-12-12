Letters | Blue Drop report sounding SA’s death knell

By Letter Writer

The Blue Drop report needs to be shouted from the rooftops of South Africa.

We have all known for years that the sewage works all over the country are dysfunctional and that cadre deployment — a policy that the ANC adheres to stubbornly, despite the fact that every state entity has been run into the ground as a result — is the cause.

Raw sewage is not only flowing into rivers but in the streets and through people’s properties. Rivers are dying and wetlands are inundated with sewage.

Waterworks are struggling to supply potable water and more than half of our potable water is being lost through neglected infrastructure.

Our food production is now at risk too, because farm animals and the growing of crops are being negatively affected by the levels of E. coli in the water. Soon we are going to see outbreaks of cholera.

And what is our government doing about it?

I don’t believe our cabinet ministers have the vaguest idea of how to fix any of our problems. And their priority now is simply to work to ensure that the ANC wins the election next year so that they don’t lose their power and extravagant lifestyles.

It is time for very one of us in the country to finally take responsibility for our future. All who are eligible to vote must register in order vote the ruling party out of power.

And then all coalitions must recognise that they should behave responsibly and work together to turn things around.

Suzanne Cope

Pelham