Letters | Blue-light brigade

By Letter Writer

The incident on the N1 in Gauteng involving gratuitous and flagrant violence by the “blue light brigade” against apparent civilians has raised the condemnation of the nation.

While the video, which has gone viral, reveals a one-sided attack, one has to allow due process to take its course, but the prima facie evidence of the video clearly suggests that the road hogs masquerading as some kind of law unto themselves, committed acts of criminality.

It is not uncommon to witness these bullies on the road who thrust their self-inflated egos to a level that they believe gives them complete immunity from the laws of the road, and in the process they endanger the lives of other motorists.

Let us be clear, these are not emergency vehicles, nor do they have carte blanche to do as they please.

On the contrary, they are a waste of taxpayers’ money as they add to the grandiose lifestyle of bureaucrats who care less about the people and more about their egotistical aggrandisement.

In short, they are show-offs.

Every bureaucrat who enjoys this kind of “privilege” needs to be rapped on the knuckles as hard as possible because they travel in these convoys and should warn their “bodyguards” not to abuse the road rules or people just because they carry high-powered armoury.

The officials in these convoys are accessories to the fact should any civilian be injured or killed as a result, and they must be held equally accountable.

These convoys represent a menace to law-abiding citizens and their conduct is unacceptable and must be stopped immediately.

As South Africans, we expect a full explanation of this incident and if it is found that these so-called officials were guilty of criminal acts, then they must be charged and removed from the service.

I trust that accountability and transparency will prevail.

Narendh Ganesh

Durban North