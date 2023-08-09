Letters | Boks are far ahead of the rest

By Letter Writer

On paper, the amabokoboko have an insurmountable mountain to climb merely to reach the final of the Rugby World Cup on October 28 in Paris, in that they will have to beat Ireland, France and the All Blacks en route, let alone lifting the Webb Ellis trophy again.

But as the truism goes, rugby is not played on paper but between two white lines, and more often than not, decided by what the players possess between their two cauliflowered ears.

Nevertheless, I am as confident as I was in 2019, that the Boks can and will build on the sterling efforts of our netball and women’s soccer teams, and will retain the rugby World Cup.

My confidence is based neither on pure patriotism nor wishful thinking, but is predicated on the fact that as soon as Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber saw the draw and the mountain they face, they realised that the only way to climb the Eiffel Tower, is to have not just the best starting 15, but in fact, to have a fully aligned and match-hardened squad of 33.

In 2019, this same brains trust did away with the notion that the bench is for reserves or substitutes, but is where the Bomb Squad waits for its marching orders.

Incidentally, there is now a craft beer by that name.

In 2019, no other team could withstand a second half tight five of Malcolm Marx and company.

This year, Erasmus and Nienaber ensured that the build-up matches were used as just that, to build squad depth and nothing else.

So, our performances thus far count for next to nothing.

They are after all not part of the World Cup, but please do not tell New Zealand that, allow them to peak too soon.

Again.

So, our two Boer seuntjies, Erasmus from Despatch and Nienaber from Bloemfontein, may again be one big step ahead.

Does any other country have the depth we have in the front row, at lock, at scrumhalf, and on the wing?

Definitely not, and our amabokoboko potjie is simmering slowly but surely, ready for combat come October.

Viva le France! Cha!

Viva le Mzansi!

Rob Haswell

Pietermaritzburg