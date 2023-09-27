Letters | Boks vs Ireland: It was a battle of the giants

By Letter Writer

I was in a bit of bother last Saturday night.

What was it to be: Manchester United or the Springboks?

The Man United vs Burnley and the South Africa vs Ireland matches were at 9 pm.

I don’t like rugby, so should I forego the Rugby World Cup match and watch struggling Man United against Burnley?

One voice in my head said rugby was such a racist sport.

It symbolised Afrikaner nationalism and domination.

But another voice said: “Come, you old grouch, let bygones be bygones.

Rugby is no longer an exclusively white sports. A black man is the captain of the Springboks.

Furthermore, your country is playing in the World Cup.

The whole nation will be roaring for them.

How could you be such a wretched spoilsport and not support the Springboks?”

So I gave Man United the boot and watched the two top rugby teams in the world lock horns at a packed Stade de France.

And I wasn’t disappointed.

Although it was a low-scoring match, it was a battle of the giants, a thrilling match of muscle and brawn.

South Africa had three opportunities to drive past the Irish but the error-prone Boks couldn’t take advantage of the penalties and missed out going to the top of their group.

But all is not lost.

It was a group match.

Next they face Tonga and should recover from their disappointing loss to the Irish.

T. Markandan

Kloof