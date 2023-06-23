Letters | Boring Sharks

By Letter Writer

I see there is no feedback in Monday’s Witness regarding the two Currie Cup semi-finals, which is a pity.

Although, in hindsight, the least said about the incredibly one-dimensional Sharks, the better.

The so-called tactics, kicking from anywhere on the field to anywhere (except out), and all players bashing single-handedly to nowhere (Joey Mongalo’s call), were a far cry from the legacy of Sharks’ flair, unpredictability and power-house rugby.

In this instance only the scrums showed glimpses of the Sharks we know, until the reserves came on.

Then it was game over.

Congratulations to the Pumas, whose four tries were full of merit, ironically right out of the Sharks’ handbook: explosive, running rugby, interceptions and powerhouse drives, while the Sharks’ two tries were boring and it took them ages to score.

The Pumas were simply the best, reminiscent of the “underdog” Sharks’ teams of yesteryear.

For the Sharks (and their supporters), what can they possibly hope for?

July 1, of course, so we can start a new era under John Plumtree.

Hopefully with the “politics” sorted.

Anthony Timms

Cramond