Letters | Brics as an alternative to the West

We live in a time of the formation of a new multi-polar world order.

And the Brics summit, which will take place in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24, may become a turning point in this process.

At the summit, it is expected that an alternative to the Western vision of international development will be presented.

The heads of African states, of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of the Caribbean Community and members of the Group of 77, are also expected to attend.

It is anticipated that Africa and Brics relations may receive particular attention, as President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to host a meeting of leaders from Brics member countries and the Global South on the last day of the summit.

This trend does not please the U.S. and the EU as it provides an alternative for the Global South to build its economic capacity.

Therefore, the West is trying to put some pressure on Africa in order to slow down its interaction with the Brics nations.

Abdulai Kondewa

Sierra Leone