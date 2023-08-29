Letters | Brics can counter Western influence

By Letter Writer

Against the backdrop of the recently concluded Brics summit in South Africa, I would like to commend the government and South Africans for being admirable hosts to this emerging Brics power house that will, hopefully, be an influential organisation on the world stage.

The eagerness of many developing countries to join Brics reflects the need for a more balanced and re-adjusted global economy and world order.

Over the years, many emerging and developing countries have been undermined by Western domination and hegemony.

Although countries like India and China have experienced significant economic growth, their political voices in global governance are often not represented and sometimes not heard.

The powerful Western countries and institutions are unwilling to change for the greater good.

Hence, I believe that if Brics can get its teething problems fixed and the members can sort out their differences, Brics can counter the unjust Western-dominated world command in which other countries are generally voiceless.

Brics countries can play an important role in the decision-making processes of global institutions and close the widening gap that exists between emerging markets, developing countries and the West.

This requires Brics to become institutionalised and more organised with common strategic goals and vision.

Positively, the rise of Brics can force Western institutions like the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organisation, the World Bank, and other Western-dominated institutions, to transform.

MOHAMED SAEED

Pietermaritzburg