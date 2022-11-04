Letters | Carnage on the roads

Witness Reporter

A few weeks ago, there was carnage on the Peter Brown off-ramp.

On November 1, we saw four lives lost near the Mariannhill toll plaza. All this can be attributed to the lawlessness of some truckers on the N3.

I would like to ask the relevant traffic officials to provide answers to the following concerns which may be on every motorist’s mind.

Firstly, does the traffic department still employ traffic officers on the roads, or are they all allocated desk jobs?

And what steps are our traffic department going to implement to monitor the careless and dangerous antics of some truckers on the N3?

Do we need more lives to be lost before the minister of transport takes decisive action?

DEVRAJ NAIDOO

Northdale