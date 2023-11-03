Letters | Caution needed regarding cannabis

By Letter Writer

The recent well-written and informative article in The Witness by Clive Ndou refers.

I am concerned about the narrative that portrays cannabis as a harmless substance that will be a path out of poverty for the masses.

The government’s optimism regarding cannabis as a potential source of job creation and revenue generation may be misguided and poses a public health risk.

It is important to establish the adverse health effects of THC (Δ-9-tetrahydrocannabinol), the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.

Claiming that a substance is harmless simply because it is plant-derived is inaccurate as there are numerous plants that are harmful or toxic to humans, such as hemlock and nightshade.

Additionally, certain plants like the tobacco plant, opium poppies and the coca plant, have addictive properties and are used in the production of cigarettes, heroin and cocaine, respectively.

Consuming cannabis induces intoxication that impairs the brain’s functions associated with attention, concentration, decision-making, self-control, reaction time, verbal fluency and working memory.

These impairments can persist for up to 21 days after ingestion.

Cannabis use can lead to injuries, including fatalities, due to impaired judgment, perception and co-ordination resulting in road accidents and work-place injuries.

Psychological harm, such as extreme anxiety and psychosis, is also reported.

Cannabis use disorder (CUD) exhibits all the characteristics of addiction, including tolerance development, the uncontrollable use of large quantities over extended periods, pronounced withdrawal symptoms and repeated unsuccessful attempts to quit.

Research indicates that those who use cannabis three or more days per week are 269% more likely to develop CUD even when used as a so-called medicine.

However, it’s important to note that cannabis is not a registered medication.

Admission to addiction treatment centres for CUD is most frequently reported among people aged 15 to 17 years.

The United Nations International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) has cautioned against cannabis legalisation due to negative health effects and the risk of psychotic disorders among recreational users.

Researchers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have highlighted risks associated with CBD consumption, including developmental and reproductive toxicity, liver toxicity and interference with essential metabolic pathways and liver enzyme functions.

And UK food regulators have reduced the recommended safe daily dose of cannabidiol (CBD) from 70 mg to 10 mg, citing a risk of liver damage and thyroid issues.

These findings raise concerns about the safety of CBD, particularly when consumed over an extended period.

Studies conducted by reputable institutions have also reported concerning findings related to cannabis exposure following legalisation for private use.

The number of cases reported to the Poisons Information Helpline of the Western Cape increased threefold in the year following “legalisation” (there is no law yet), with minors also being affected.

Additionally, some consumer products containing CBD are falsely marketed, making unsubstantiated claims about their health benefits. In conclusion, there is a significant amount of misleading information being disseminated by those heavily invested in a failing industry.

Eugene Visser

Pietermaritzburg