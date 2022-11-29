Letters | Cemetery idea boggles the mind

Witness Reporter

I consider the Msunduzi municipality leadership’s proposal to what it terms “recycle” the main cemetery in town to be outrageous.

It boggles the mind that serious consideration can be given to such an idea.

The main cemetery in Umlazi contains thousands of graves and is situated on prime land next to Mangosuthu Highway.

We are all aware of the fact that tens of thousands of people are either homeless or living in terrible conditions, and that there is an urgent need for proper housing for them.

I cannot conceive of a situation in which serious consideration would be given to “recycle” that cemetery.

It simple will not happen.

Is this daft plan to recycle the cemetery in Pietermaritzburg because the graves are those of white people?

Is there perhaps a greedy tenderpreneur behind this plan?

Perhaps the Msunduzi city council can tell us how this crazy idea came about.

A. J Konigkramer

Durban