Letters | Chambers’ win will not benefit all

Janice Whitelaw

The court victory by the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business and the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, against the Nersa tariff methodology (The Witness, October 21) is a major breakthrough. Congratulations!

It is about time that municipalities start facing the music for their pricing structures.

However, contrary to Denise van Huyssteen’s (CEO of Nelson Mandela bay Business Chamber) belief, it won’t “benefit all South African businesses and consumers”.

ALSO READ | Chambers win challenge against Nersa tariff methodology

What about those directly under Eskom’s control, such as outlying communities, farms, the so-called “farm lines”, etc? Eskom does not approach Nersa for every individual installation, whether it is prepaid or conventional, so Nersa would not be aware of the extraordinary pricing structure, which varies from transformer box to transformer box.

There is no control, or accountability for “unscrupulous” pricing structures, some of them far higher than any municipality.

Anthony Timms

Cramond