Janice Whitelaw
6 Dec 2022
Letters | Changing times for rugby

Janice Whitelaw

In the past, I hardly missed a home game, but that all changed when the Sharks were Americanised.

What a lovely article on Sean Everitt by Gavin Rich in the witness last week.

It is factual and sums up his dilemma so well.

Sadly, rugby is no longer just a sport, it’s a business.

I want them to win, but don’t worry anymore if they don’t.

The influx of all the Stormers’ players is also not for me.

And look how well the Stormers are doing with all the big names. They won it last year and we ended fifth.

Forget the excuses.

Like I said once on Fadlu Davids: Sean Everitt, thank you, you will be back.

Cecil Pienaar
Albert Falls