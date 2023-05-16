Letters | Cheap politics by SA

Letters

By Helen Gee
16 May 2023
Visvin Reddy’s letter to the editor in the Witness of May 12, refers.

Reddy claims that the Cullinan diamond, which he acknowledged was gifted to a British monarch by the South African government in 1907, should be returned to South Africa, and makes reference to the looting of natural resources by colonial powers.

There is no basis to compare “gifting” with “plundering and theft”.

One is legal and the other quite the opposite.

He further states that the gift of the diamond “was not taken by the people of South Africa”.

When does any government ask its people whether it should extend a gift, award or invitation, or make any other decision, whatever the size of it’s support of the electorate (the “people”).

Who was asked whether our navy should interact with the Russian and Chinese navies?

It is cheap politics and poor international dealing to demand the return of a gift.

Helen Gee
Montrose

