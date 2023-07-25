Letters | Circus: Extraordinary insensitivity

By Letter Writer

Whatever dissembling arguments Karl Hildebrandt of McLaren Circus (The Witness, July 20) presents to persuade himself and others of the legitimacy of keeping animals in life-long confinement, whether the bars are painted bright orange to remind them of the sunny savannahs, or with pictures of green trees and fruit, reminiscent of the forests imprinted in their archetypal ancestral memories, they remain callously deprived of their right to freedom from human domination.

Claiming they are “enclosed” for their “comfort and safety”, performing what they are “naturally capable of doing” reveals extraordinary insensitivity.

What “comfort” in cramped cages where large, naturally active creatures have only room enough to stand and turn around, elephants restrained with shackles, only allowed out during short periods to “perform”.

What is “natural” about bizarre tricks of bears balancing on balls, big cats jumping through hoops, and elephants forced to stand on two legs? “The Circus that roars with pain!”

Who, but humans, do these haunted, manipulated creatures need protecting from in “safe” enclosures, perpetuating a medieval outrage of captive, performing animals?

An article by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), not “popping up randomly” but consistently defending animal rights for over 40 years, comments: “Although some children dream of running away to join the circus, it is a safe bet that most animals forced to perform in circuses dream of running away from the circus.”

Weep for Rainer Maria Rilke’s The Panther. (Translated by Stephen Mitchell.)

His vision, from the constantly passing bars, has grown so weary that it cannot hold anything else. It seems to him there are a thousand bars; and behind the bars, no world.

As he paces in cramped circles, over and over, the movement of his powerful soft strides is like a ritual dance around a centre in which a mighty will stands paralyzed.

Only at times, the curtain of the pupils lifts, quietly — An image enters in, rushes down through the tensed, arrested muscles, plunges into the heart and is gone.