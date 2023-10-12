Letters | City Post Office

By Letter Writer

It’s been more than a decade since my last visit to the main Post Office in the CBD.

I went to apply for my SABC TV licence.

I took all the required documents and arrived early in town so that I could get a convenient parking spot near the Post Office.

It was a very significant day, it was World Mental Health Day, as declared by the United Nations.

I was shocked and devastated by what I saw outside the Post Office, the accumulated filth, the pools of urine outside the closed doors of the Post Office, and human hair and braids blowing in the wind.

Parts of the pavement had no cement flagstones, and there were mini potholes in the paving which bears the scars of years of deterioration with no maintenance.

The pot holes were filled with water, urine, crisp packets and sweet-paper wrappings, also clogging the gutters and water flow.

The stench of the urine in the air was so strong that it choked me. It was difficult to breathe clean fresh air in the city of my birth.

I kept questioning myself, what have we done to the City of Flowers?

Have we lost focus, or do we have no civic pride left?

I eventually gathered my thoughts, composed myself and presented my documents to a security staff member at the Post Office.

I informed him of my application for the TV licence.

His reply was that the Post Office had no application forms, but he could assist me with a master copy, which I had to photocopy at an Internet cafe up the road.

I agreed, filled in the forms quickly and joined the long queue, thinking about my past experiences at the Post Office.

My mind raced back four decades, thinking about the facilities the Post Office once offered its citizens of our city.

Our stalwarts, our struggle heroes sacrificed their lives and families so that the masses could enjoy better facilities at all government institutions.

What happened to the present leadership?

Deena Padayachee

Hayfields