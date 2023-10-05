Letters | Clarity needed on Eskom advice

By Letter Writer

Recently there was advice from Eskom for consumers to delay charging their inverters when a period of load shedding ends.

The spokesperson said that a large number of inverters being charged simultaneously puts huge strain on the grid.

How do you do that?

ALSO READ | Our Viewpoint | Load shedding promises

You have just been through two or four hours of zero power which has taxed batteries to their limit and then, somehow, charging of the power device must be delayed further.

A time switch is useless as load shedding times vary, often at little notice.

How long should charging be delayed?

On answering that question, won’t there still be a simultaneous “switch on”?

Perhaps someone has ideas?

Conor Ward

Howick