Letters | Closure of old-age homes

By Letter Writer

I think it’s an absolute disgrace that so many old age homes are closing.

Many pensioners do not get adequate pensions to keep them safe in an old-age home any more, so have to rely on family to pay the difference, but many families cannot afford to.

First the old Plough hotel, then the old Camden hotel were renovated and made to accommodate the aged, but they have closed.

Then the lovely Riverside closed, and now Emuseni in Edendale is in danger of closing, all because the government cannot subsidise them to keep them open.

Where do they expect all these poor old people to go?

If R27 million can be found to sponsor a soccer team then why not help the poor old people who don’t ask for much, just an old chair to sit in the sun, have a little something to eat and a warm bed to sleep in.

But of course why should the people in government worry, although their turn will come to walk down this pitiful road, they have all the money they will need for this day.

Shame on the government. These are human beings and can you just imagine the sadness they feel when they don’t know what they are going to do or where they are going to end up.

All I can say is, well done Jan Richter Centre for the affordable rooms it has made available.

We must all remember that most of us are going to walk down this road, and if we don’t have the means to look after ourselves, how sad and cruel it can be.

Veronica Buchler

Pietermaritzburg