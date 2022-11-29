Letters | Common sense

Witness Reporter

Common sense, what a wonderful asset that is. Pixie van Heerden’s letter (The Witness, November 22) is full of it, and it is absolutely brilliant.

So many letters to the government tell the government that they “should” and that they “must”, but they don’t and they won’t, because quite frankly, they don’t know how.

We all know about fraud, so I won’t mention that.

It is still not too late to enlist the aid of those who really do know.

We can’t wait any longer, it needs to happen now.

The creed and the colour and the name won’t matter, we are, after all, the rainbow nation, Nelson Mandela said so, so let’s just get on with it.

I myself do have the gift of common sense but educated I am not. “Ou est la plume de ma tante?” I still don’t know, I never found out.

The American War of Independence, did they win or lose?

Nobody ever told me.

I had a ruler showing all the dates of the kings and queens of England, and their reigns.

I never found out why it rained so much in those days.

Why was I supposed to learn a foreign language called Latin?

Nobody spoke it.

I mean did they?

I do know a lot about riding horses.

Shetland ponies teach you.

Writing letters, well, I just can’t help it.

Sarah Pennington

Hilton

• PS: I agree, don’t blame André.