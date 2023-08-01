Letters | Congratulations to the EFF

By Letter Writer

I would like to congratulate the EFF on a successful 10-year anniversary celebration that culminated in a rally held at the FNB stadium in Johannesburg.

The stadium, with seating for 95 000, was full to capacity, which is no small feat.

The EFF has demonstrated that it is the fastest-growing political party in the country, and its policies and narrative appeal to many South Africans.

Despite not being everyone’s cup of tea, disgruntled ANC voters and young black voters in particular have found a home in the EFF.

ALSO READ | Opinion | The EFF celebrates 10 years of existence

This is evident by the party’s ever-increasing electoral fortunes, and I have no doubt that the party will continue to make strides and replace the DA as the country’s official opposition.

The DA seems to have abandoned its experiment of targeting the black vote.

Instead it is trying to advance its agenda by sticking to its traditional support base.

The other option is to pursue a coalition of some sort with other opposition parties but it is unlikely that this will succeed.

Julius Malema has successfully managed to fill the void left by the ANC, and his party’s outstanding red branding has become a well-known trademark.

The EFF has also infiltrated tertiary institutions, taking over student leadership.

However, the media seem to have forgotten the positive and instead focus only on the negative, such as the VBS scandal and the SA Reserve Bank’s continuous attempts to hound Malema and his family for outstanding taxes.

ALSO READ | Red flag: DA plans to take EFF to UN Human Rights Council over rally ‘Kill the Boer’ chant

It is noteworthy that Malema means business when he demands accountability from EFF leaders, as evidenced by his decision to bar 400 of them from attending the rally.

These were councillors and MPs who had failed to secure transportation for party supporters.

All in all, the EFF deserves recognition for organising and executing a well-planned anniversary celebration.

The party is undoubtedly a political force to be reckoned with in South African politics.

Visvin Reddy

Leader ADeC

Durban