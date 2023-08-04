Letters | Congratulations to the Netball Proteas

By Letter Writer

Congratulations to the Spar Netball Proteas for their enthralling match played against New Zealand on Wednesday.

We were on our feet jumping with excitement when the equalising goal was scored in literally the last second of the match.

A huge thank you to Spar for sponsoring our netball team.

I will definitely be doing more of my grocery shopping now at Spar outlets.

Imagine what we could achieve as a country if girls and women were given equal treatment and opportunities to the boys and men.

This is something that the Dolphins cricket team managers need to consider seriously.

Shelley Johnston

Howick